Biden's ICE Nominee Gets Senate Homeland Committee OK

By Mike LaSusa (February 2, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to advance President Joe Biden's nomination of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The vote puts the sheriff of Texas's most populous county one step closer to helming the federal immigration agency, which hasn't had a Senate-confirmed leader in half a decade. But Gonzalez likely faces a difficult path forward in the evenly divided Senate, where Republicans have criticized his relationship with ICE as a sheriff, including his decision to limit cooperation with the federal agency. "While I certainly recognize Sheriff Gonzalez's many years as...

