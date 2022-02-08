Attys' Wish List For Upcoming DOL Davis-Bacon Act Reform

By Daniela Porat (February 8, 2022, 12:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is soon expected to revise the Davis-Bacon Act, which requires construction contractors to pay prevailing wages on federally funded projects, and with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in play, attorneys say it's time to fix how those wages are determined and offer clarity on how to comply. The Davis-Bacon Act ensures that construction workers on federally funded projects are paid in accordance with local prevailing wages and benefits, which are determined by the Labor Department. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Davis-Bacon Act, passed in 1931, covers federally funded public works projects over $2,000 and obliges contractors and subcontractors...

