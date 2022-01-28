9th Circ. Affirms California's Net Neutrality Mandate

By Kelcee Griffis (January 28, 2022, 12:52 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld California's net neutrality mandate, signaling that some other states might be able to enforce their own laws meant to protect internet users from potentially abusive web traffic-management practices in the absence of a federal open internet standard. In a precedential opinion the panel sided with a federal district court that shot down internet providers' bid to prevent enforcement actions under the 2018 state law, known as S.B. 822, that prohibits internet service providers from blocking, slowing, interfering with or granting paid priority to web content. It ruled that internet trade associations could not block the law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS