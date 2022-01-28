Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Affirms California's Net Neutrality Mandate

By Kelcee Griffis (January 28, 2022, 12:52 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld California's net neutrality mandate, signaling that some other states might be able to enforce their own laws meant to protect internet users from potentially abusive web traffic-management practices in the absence of a federal open internet standard.

In a precedential opinion the panel sided with a federal district court that shot down internet providers' bid to prevent enforcement actions under the 2018 state law, known as S.B. 822, that prohibits internet service providers from blocking, slowing, interfering with or granting paid priority to web content. It ruled that internet trade associations could not block the law...

