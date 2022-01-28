DOJ Takes Win In Refugees' FOIA Suit Over BNP Paribas Docs

By Hannah Albarazi (January 28, 2022, 9:56 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge handed the U.S. Department of Justice a win Friday over Sudanese refugees' Freedom of Information Act suit seeking documents in the agency's investigation into BNP Paribas' facilitation of financial transactions with Sudan in violation of U.S. sanctions, determining that the documents were properly withheld because there are ongoing enforcement proceedings. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta granted the DOJ summary judgment in an order Friday, finding that the agency's withholding of documents related to its investigation of the French banking giant did indeed fall under reasonable exclusions and that Sudanese refugees suing the bank don't have a right to...

