Ill. Casino Must Face Ex-Workers' Claims In ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 28, 2022, 10:29 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday denied an Illinois casino company's motion to dismiss a proposed class action from former employees who allege they were cheated out of tens of millions of dollars in a series of multimillion-dollar transactions involving their retirement plan that violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan wrote in a memorandum and order that the proposed class, led by former Casino Queen employees and employee stock ownership plan participants Tom Hensiek and Jason Gill, had adequately pled their case against Casino Queen's holding company board of directors and the Casino Queen ESOP's...

