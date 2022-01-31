Tribe Ends DAPL Cooperation Amid Serious Safety Concerns

By Clark Mindock (January 31, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Standing Rock Sioux leadership has withdrawn from its advisory role on a renewed environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline and is urging immediate action to reduce the risk of a potential spill, arguing low water levels and inadequate planning have put water and cultural interests at risk. Newly elected Standing Rock Sioux tribal chairperson Janet Alkire on Thursday called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to take immediate measures to prevent a potential disaster should the pipeline leak under Lake Oahe, which is the tribe's sole source of fresh drinking water. She suggested either shutting down the pipeline immediately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS