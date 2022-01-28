Ga. Judge Won't Toss Black Voters' Redistricting Challenge

By Rosie Manins (January 28, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge rejected on Friday Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit by Black voters and civil rights organizations challenging Georgia's new redistricting maps for allegedly diluting Black voting power. U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones said the Georgia Secretary of State must continue to face allegations that he, as the state's top elections official, is violating the Voting Rights Act. Judge Jones also denied a request by Raffensperger to certify his decision for immediate appeal to the Eleventh Circuit. Several Black Georgians as well as a historically Black fraternity and church sued Raffensperger on Dec....

