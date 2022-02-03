BCBS Unit's $28M Shkreli Deal Poised For Initial OK

By Bryan Koenig (February 3, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said she's ready to grant preliminary approval to a class action settlement calling for Martin Shkreli's former companies to pay up to $28 million to resolve antitrust claims from a Blue Cross unit. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's lawsuit represents the final chapter on allegations from the private plaintiff and more importantly from the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general who reached an up to $40 million settlement — 70% of which is earmarked for the instant deal — with Shkreli's co-defendants and who won a court order last month banning the so-called...

