Ex-EBay Execs Get A May Trial Date In Cyberstalking Case

By Brian Dowling (January 28, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Two former eBay Inc. executives will face trial in late May for allegedly targeting a Massachusetts married couple with a cyberstalking campaign and harassment scheme, a Boston federal judge said Friday after refusing to toss the criminal charges. Jim Baugh, eBay's former security director, and David Harville, its former head of global resiliency, are accused of scheming with five others at the e-commerce giant to harass and silence David and Ina Steiner, who publish the blog eCommerceBytes, because their coverage irked eBay's C-suite executives. In a Zoom hearing Friday that spanned nearly three hours, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris spiked...

