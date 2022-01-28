Waymo Says DMV's Driverless Car Crash Data Is Trade Secret

By Hailey Konnath (January 28, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- Self-driving carmaker Waymo has asked a California state court to block the Golden State's Department of Motor Vehicles from releasing driverless car crash data to the public, arguing that the data are "sensitive trade secret information" that should not be disclosed publicly. Waymo, the autonomous-vehicle unit of Google parent company Alphabet, told the Sacramento County Superior Court that the DMV had threatened to release the information in response to a recent records request unless a court steps in. The records at the heart of the dispute concern Waymo's application for a permit allowing its vehicles to be deployed on public roads, according...

