GM Gets Most Claims Clipped In Oil-Guzzling Engine Suit

By Mike Curley (January 28, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday trimmed all but one claim from a proposed class action alleging that General Motors LLC's 2013 Chevrolet Silverado vehicles consume an excess amount of oil, allowing only an issue under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act to go ahead. U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood dismissed the other four claims in Seth Hackler's suit against the automaker, which included claims for breach of express warranty, fraudulent concealment, unjust enrichment and violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. According to the suit, Hackler purchased his Silverado new in April 2013, and found by 2018 that...

