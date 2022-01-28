Ex-NFLers Urge Approval Of Settlement Over Race-Norming

By Zachary Zagger (January 28, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- A pair of former Pittsburgh Steelers who brought the controversial use of so-called race-norming in the NFL concussion settlement to light with a civil rights lawsuit threw their support behind an agreement that lays out a path forward for the administration of the settlement without the use of race-based norms. In a memorandum filed Thursday, former NFL players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport said they "enthusiastically support the approval" of the agreement reached in October between their counsel, the NFL and concussion class counsel to end the use of race-based norms in assessing concussion that Henry and Davenport had alleged discriminated...

