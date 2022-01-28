Docs Sought Over Profits From LA Rams Stadium Roof Build

By McCord Pagan (January 28, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- An investor in the construction of the roof of the SoFi stadium for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers sued its business partner Friday in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking records over the project's profits after being told his share of the proceeds was more than $5 million below expectations. Basil Haymann and Emmarentia I LLC sued P&E Holding LLC, an entity set up with Pfeifer Structures (US) Holding Inc., also a defendant, along with other Pfeifer entities in Delaware Chancery Court after being told his share of the profits from the construction project would be about $2 million rather...

