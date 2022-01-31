Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Taiwanese Pharma Co. Beats Sanctions In AOP Arb. Fight

By Craig Clough (January 31, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia avoided sanctions and a default judgment on Friday when a Massachusetts federal judge ruled that a previous order for the firm to pay attorneys fees for Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan during their fight over a €142 million arbitral award had already addressed PharmaEssentia's withholding of discovery.

U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf said in an order denying AOP's motion for sanctions that a default judgment would be too harsh for the level of the discovery offense, and that the thousands in sanctions requested were not appropriate because PharmaEssentia is not in current violation of a discovery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!