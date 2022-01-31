Taiwanese Pharma Co. Beats Sanctions In AOP Arb. Fight

By Craig Clough (January 31, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia avoided sanctions and a default judgment on Friday when a Massachusetts federal judge ruled that a previous order for the firm to pay attorneys fees for Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan during their fight over a €142 million arbitral award had already addressed PharmaEssentia's withholding of discovery. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf said in an order denying AOP's motion for sanctions that a default judgment would be too harsh for the level of the discovery offense, and that the thousands in sanctions requested were not appropriate because PharmaEssentia is not in current violation of a discovery...

