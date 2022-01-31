Mylan Says Fed. Circ. Must Nix Ruling That Upheld Biogen IP

By Britain Eakin (January 31, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- Mylan wants a Federal Circuit panel to reconsider a decision affirming its failed Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenge to a Biogen patent on the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, saying the PTAB decision upholding the patent should have been vacated instead. In a petition for panel rehearing filed Friday, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that after the panel held in a companion appeal in a November decision that a West Virginia federal judge rightfully found the Biogen MA Inc. patent was invalid for lacking written description support, it should have vacated the PTAB decision that had found the patent was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS