Wegmans Whips Vanilla Cake Mix False Ad Suit, For Now

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 31, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has tossed with leave to amend a proposed class action claiming a Wegmans vanilla cake mix is misleadingly labeled, but said he was "skeptical" the plaintiffs could successfully allege that consumers believe the mix is predominately flavored from vanilla extract. The Friday decision granting the supermarket chain's motion to dismiss finds that the consumers who brought the suit did not plausibly allege that Wegmans Food Markets Inc.'s use of the words "vanilla" and "naturally flavored gives the impression that the product is flavored mainly from vanilla beans. "To be viable, any amended complaint would have to...

