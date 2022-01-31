Houston Ordered To Remove Israel Boycott Bar In Contract

By Katie Buehler (January 31, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that Houston must remove a clause prohibiting Israeli boycotts from its proposed renewal contract with an engineering company that claims the clause violates its First Amendment rights, but declined to issue a statewide order banning the related law's enforcement. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen on Friday granted A&R Engineering and Testing Inc.'s preliminary injunction motion, ordering the city of Houston to remove a clause that prohibits certain government contractors from boycotting Israel while doing business with Texas government entities. The order also prevents Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from enforcing the anti-boycott law, Chapter...

