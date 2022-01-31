Investors In Pot Co. Aphria Seek Class Cert. In $144M Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (January 31, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Aphria Inc. have urged a New York federal court to grant them class certification in their suit over allegedly worthless assets the Canadian cannabis company purchased in Latin America, saying each class member suffered damages "in substantially the same manner." Lead plaintiff Shawn P. Cunix and plaintiff Elizabeth Alexander — who are seeking class representative status and are represented by Levi & Korsinsky LLP — said in a Friday memorandum supporting their class certification bid that they want to represent a class of shareholders who purchased Aphria securities between July 17, 2018, and April 12, 2019. They believe there...

