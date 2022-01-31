NJ Justices Challenge Broad View Of Expert Affidavit Rule

By Bill Wichert (January 31, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday questioned a hospital's stance that a former patient had to submit an expert affidavit to hold the facility vicariously liable over the alleged negligence of an unlicensed employee, saying that requirement was limited to cases involving the purported misconduct of a "licensed person." During a hearing on its challenge to an Appellate Division decision reviving plaintiff Troy Haviland's lawsuit, the justices cast doubt on the argument from Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County Inc. and its amicus backers that the affidavit of merit statute applied to his claim that a radiology technician's instructions led...

