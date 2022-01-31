DaVita Can't Duck Criminal Antitrust Suit Over No Poach Deals

By Craig Clough (January 31, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has refused to toss a criminal antitrust indictment alleging dialysis center operator DaVita and its former CEO illegally colluded with competitors by agreeing not to recruit one another's employees, ruling that just because prosecutors can't point to a "perfectly analogous" case doesn't mean the company's actions are legal. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson on Friday denied a motion to dismiss the case from DaVita and ex-CEO Kent Thiry while rejecting their arguments that the superseding indictment against them fails to allege a per se, or automatic, antitrust violation, allowing the criminal case to proceed. The defendants...

