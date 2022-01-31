Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

De Niro Deposition Delayed By Privilege Fight In Sex Bias Row

By Max Jaeger (January 31, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Monday reluctantly pushed back the deadline to depose actor Robert De Niro and his girlfriend in a former aide's lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and workplace retaliation, so the court could first suss out whether messages the girlfriend was cc'd on are privileged.

Attorneys for Graham Chase Robinson, a former vice president of De Niro's Canal Productions, say messages exchanged among De Niro, his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, and others including a lawyer are not privileged, and they have moved to compel the actor to hand over the materials, so they can inform the upcoming depositions.

"I'm going...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!