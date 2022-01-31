De Niro Deposition Delayed By Privilege Fight In Sex Bias Row

By Max Jaeger (January 31, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Monday reluctantly pushed back the deadline to depose actor Robert De Niro and his girlfriend in a former aide's lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and workplace retaliation, so the court could first suss out whether messages the girlfriend was cc'd on are privileged. Attorneys for Graham Chase Robinson, a former vice president of De Niro's Canal Productions, say messages exchanged among De Niro, his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, and others including a lawyer are not privileged, and they have moved to compel the actor to hand over the materials, so they can inform the upcoming depositions. "I'm going...

