Pa. Judge Casts Away TM Suit Over Piano From 'Big'

By Andrew Karpan (January 31, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Monday told the designer of the iconic piano made famous by the 1988 Tom Hanks movie "Big" that he would need "more than allegations and a YouTube video" to keep his trademark lawsuit against the current owner of New York City's FAO Schwarz toy store in Pennsylvania federal court. Ruling from the bench in Philadelphia, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney ended for the time being Remo Saraceni's litigation campaign against ThreeSixty Group Inc. and its subsidiary MerchSource LLC, which bought FAO Schwarz from the bankrupt Toys R Us Inc. in 2015. "Mr. Saraceni needs more than...

