Former Manhattan US Atty Strauss Returns To Fried Frank

By Rachel Scharf (January 31, 2022, 11:13 AM EST) -- Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss is rejoining Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP to work under Geoffrey S. Berman, her predecessor and former boss in the Southern District of New York, the firm announced Monday. Strauss, who led Fried Frank's white collar defense, regulatory enforcement and investigations practice from 1995 to 2012, returns to the firm as senior counsel in New York. Strauss served as deputy U.S. attorney to Berman, now head of Fried Frank's white collar group, before taking over as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor when Berman was ousted by former President Donald Trump in June 2020....

