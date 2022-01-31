Del. Justices Refuse Fox Appeal In $1.6B Dominion Voting Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 31, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court refused to intervene on Monday after a lower court rejected a mid-case appeal from a ruling that kept alive a $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit accusing Fox News Network of airing baseless voting machine rigging claims after the 2020 election. Justice Karen L. Valihura, writing for a three-justice panel, agreed that FNN's appeal was unwarranted and failed to meet strict standards for contesting a ruling to the state's top court before a final judgment in a lower court action. "Exceptional circumstances that would merit interlocutory review of the Superior Court's decision do not exist in...

