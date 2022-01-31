DOD Cybersecurity Official Settles Suit Over Clearance Limbo

By Daniel Wilson (January 31, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- High-ranking Pentagon cybersecurity official Katie Arrington has settled her suit alleging she'd wrongly had her security clearance suspended and been placed on leave without warning, after obtaining information that will allow her to challenge that suspension, her counsel said Monday. Arrington, the U.S. Department of Defense's chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment, filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with the court on Saturday alongside the DOD, after the parties had told the court on Jan. 12 that they had reached a tentative agreement to end the suit. The agreement was not publicly available, but Arrington's attorney Mark Zaid said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS