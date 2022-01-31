5th Circ. Urged To Revive Fraud Suit Against Favre, Others

By Michelle Casady (January 31, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit was told during oral arguments Monday morning that a venture capital fund deserves another shot at bringing a $16.9 million securities fraud lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and executives of a sports-focused social media platform after a trial court tossed the suit instead of allowing it to be amended. Callais Capital Management LLC is trying to undo U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter's March 31, 2021, ruling that dismissed with prejudice its federal claims against Sqor Inc.'s executives. Callais alleges it was duped into investing $16.9 million into the now-bankrupt company. Judge Vitter found the allegations...

