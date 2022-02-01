7th Circ. Rejects UnitedHealth's Class Certification Appeal

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 1, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit turned away an appeal bid from UnitedHealth subsidiary UMR Inc., which sought to reverse class certification of a group of health care plan participants who claim they were unlawfully denied coverage for residential substance abuse or mental health treatment. In an order filed Monday, a three-judge panel denied UMR's petition for an interlocutory appeal of a class certification issued by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley in December. The circuit court's action means the case goes back to Wisconsin federal court, where a trial is tentatively set to start in early October. The newly certified class seeks reclassification of at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS