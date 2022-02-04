PTAB Judge Grills UC On Evidence It Invented CRISPR First

By Britain Eakin (February 4, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge called into question Friday whether the University of California has enough evidence showing that the university — rather than the Broad Institute — is entitled to patents on the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR. The current battle between UC and Broad Institute, a research institute associated with Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, centers on who was first to successfully use a version of the CRISPR-Cas9 tool in plant and animal cells known as eukaryotes. CRISPR, an acronym for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, has been called a major breakthrough in gene...

