Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Is Liability Reminder For Insurance

By Shawn Rice (February 2, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- The recent bridge collapse in Pittsburgh presents a strong reminder that the country's older infrastructure brings a host of property and general liability concerns to local governments and engineering firms and raises questions on what insurance will cover them, according to insurance experts. The collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh last week highlights the risks of older infrastructure and implications to insurance. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed on Friday, causing injuries to 10 people and damage to a Port Authority bus and several cars, according to news outlets, the same day President Joe Biden visited the Pittsburgh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS