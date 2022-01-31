Shell Says Intra-Class Conflict Prevents Cert. In ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (January 31, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- Shell Oil Co. urged a Texas federal court to block a group of retirement plan participants from bringing their lawsuit over alleged 401(k) mismanagement on behalf of a sprawling class, claiming the proposed class improperly includes members with contradictory interests. The oil and gas giant and its retirement plan trustees slammed a January motion for class certification lodged by three former Shell employees, pointing out in a filing Friday that the group contains members who the workers claim unfairly benefited from certain investments at the expense of putative class members who were harmed. "Plaintiffs' proposed class is riddled with irreconcilable conflicts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS