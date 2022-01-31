9th Circ. Won't Review DEA Letter On Medical Psilocybin Use

By Sarah Jarvis (January 31, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday dismissed a petition for review of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration letter responding to a request from terminally ill patients wishing to use psilocybin, finding that it doesn't have jurisdiction because the letter isn't a final agency action under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Judge Sandra S. Ikuta, writing for the panel, pointed to the 1997 Supreme Court case Bennett v. Spear, which held that for an agency action to be considered final, it must mark the "consummation" of the agency's decision-making process and it must have legal consequences. The panel found that neither condition was met....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS