Nixon Peabody Adds Ex-Long Island DA To White Collar Team

By Ivan Moreno (February 1, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- A former New York prosecutor who helped take down hundreds of members of the notorious MS-13 gang and successfully reformed two scandal-riddled local law enforcement agencies is joining Nixon Peabody LLP as a partner in the firm's white collar practice. Nixon Peabody said on Monday that Timothy D. Sini's practice will cover New York City and Long Island, where he grew up and has spent most of his professional career. His work will include representing clients in internal corporate and government investigations, white-collar defense and managing crises. "This is where I want to continue to make an impact," he told Law360...

