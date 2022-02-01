Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nixon Peabody Adds Ex-Long Island DA To White Collar Team

By Ivan Moreno (February 1, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- A former New York prosecutor who helped take down hundreds of members of the notorious MS-13 gang and successfully reformed two scandal-riddled local law enforcement agencies is joining Nixon Peabody LLP as a partner in the firm's white collar practice.

Nixon Peabody said on Monday that Timothy D. Sini's practice will cover New York City and Long Island, where he grew up and has spent most of his professional career. His work will include representing clients in internal corporate and government investigations, white-collar defense and managing crises.

"This is where I want to continue to make an impact," he told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!