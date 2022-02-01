Feds Pressed To Free Immigrant Detainees As Ill. Ban Kicks In

By Alyssa Aquino (February 1, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Immigrant rights groups urged the Biden administration on Tuesday to release people held in immigration detention in Illinois amid fears that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send the detainees out of state as Illinois shuts down its last two detention centers. ICE has been on notice to remove the last of its detainees from Illinois since August 2021, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward Act and blocked state and local agencies from contracting with ICE to house or detain immigrants. As the agency approaches a Feb. 12 deadline to vacate Illinois' facilities, former detainees and a handful...

