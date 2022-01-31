Libya Says $93M Award To Construction Co. Must Be Nixed

By Caroline Simson (January 31, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- Libya is asking the D.C. Circuit to vacate a $93 million arbitral award issued to an Austrian construction business after the company's infrastructure projects were disrupted during the 2011 Libyan revolution, arguing Monday that the tribunal improperly punted on an important issue. The country says that a lower court should never have enforced the award since the tribunal refused to decide whether Strabag SE should have to return more than $100 million in advance payments made to its indirect subsidiary, Al Hani General Construction Co., for work that was never done. Libya argues that the tribunal had been tasked with deciding how...

