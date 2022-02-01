Texas Justices Consider Atty Immunity In Wiretapping Suit

By Katie Buehler (February 1, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed to doubt attorney immunity could protect a Houston divorce lawyer from facing state and federal wiretapping claims for allegedly using evidence illegally obtained by her client from his ex-wife's text and email messages in a child custody case. During oral arguments, the justices challenged lawyer Terisa Taylor's claim that she is categorically immune from wiretapping claims launched by her client's ex-wife, Vivian Robbins, and two of her correspondents. Taylor is appealing an April 2020 Fourteenth Court of Appeals decision reviving Robbins' lawsuit. Taylor's attorney, Alan B. Daughtry, told the justices Tuesday she wasn't involved...

