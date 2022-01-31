3rd Circ. Revives Claims Against Nurse Over Patient's Assault

By Mike Curley (January 31, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday revived claims brought against a nurse at a New Jersey psychiatric hospital by the mother of an admitted patient, saying the mother may have a viable claim that the nurse put her in danger by leaving midway through her visit, after which her son violently attacked her. In a precedential opinion, the three-judge panel partially reversed the dismissal of June-Lori Mears' suit, saying her claims against nurse Shira Oglesby could go forward, while affirming the dismissal of her claims against Dr. Joseph Young, who had initially encouraged the visits. According to the opinion, Mears' son, Brenden,...

