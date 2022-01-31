​​​​​​​Facebook Info Doesn't Require Wiretap Warrant, NJ Panel Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 31, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- The state of New Jersey urged a state appeals court on Monday to rule that a wiretap warrant isn't necessary to obtain information from Facebook as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, arguing that law enforcement authorities aren't seeking "live" recordings. During an oral argument before the state appellate division, Deputy New Jersey Attorney General Sarah Hunt argued that the state wants information that's already been transmitted and stored, whereas the Wiretap Act's privacy protections apply to information that's being intercepted — that is, retrieved during its transmission. But the state isn't looking to "to listen to a live recording" in...

