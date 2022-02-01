Ex-NFL Teammates Get Pot Co.'s Fraud Suit Trimmed

By Katryna Perera (February 1, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- An NFL player and his former teammate have partly beaten claims that they defrauded pot cultivator Genetixs LLC after a Los Angeles judge dismissed eight out of 10 counts against them in a suit that alleges the two "looted" a Los Angeles grow house they'd invested in before laundering some $3 million from black-market marijuana sales. Judge Mel Red Recana did not outline his reasoning in his Friday order but did give Genetixs the opportunity to amend six of the 10 counts related to fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and civil conspiracy. The judge sustained Jones and White's demurrers for Genetixs'...

