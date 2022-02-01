Cannabis Tech Co. Atty Becomes Faire Wholesale's 1st GC

By Clarice Silber (February 1, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- Faire Wholesale Inc. has hired the top attorney for cannabis-focused e-commerce and point-of-sale software company Dutchie LLC to become its first general counsel. Faire, an online wholesale marketplace that connects retailers, said on Monday that Lauren Thomas has taken on the company's general counsel role. According to Faire, Thomas will lead all of its global "corporate strategic and tactical legal initiatives" and build out a team. Thomas said in a statement that "as the child of an immigrant and entrepreneur, the Faire mission deeply resonates with me." "I am thrilled to join Faire and continue providing small business owners with the...

