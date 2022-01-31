Florida Real Estate Roundup: Eden Living, Minto, Terra Group

By Nathan Hale (January 31, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- Eden Living said it is ready to start construction on a 373-unit horizontal apartment project after completing the acquisition of a development site near the recently constructed St. Johns Heritage Parkway and a new I-95 interchange in West Melbourne, Florida. The land was purchased by a joint venture of Eden Living and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Synovus Bank has provided construction financing to the partnership. Eden Living, which was formed in February 2021 by CEO Jay Jacobson...

