No-Show Puerto Rico's Cathode Ray Tube Claims Tossed

By Nadia Dreid (February 1, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico lost its chance to go after Samsung and a handful of other companies for conspiring to fix the price of cathode ray tubes after a California federal judge tossed its suit with prejudice for being riddled with deficiencies.

American units of Samsung and Toshiba have argued that Puerto Rico never properly served the antitrust complaints against them, and the unincorporated territory never responded to the companies' arguments, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said in his Monday order dismissing the case.

But that wasn't the only problem with the suit, the court said.

"Even if Puerto Rico's claims against...

Case Information

