Ill. Justices Say Workers' Comp Law Doesn't Bar BIPA Claims

By Celeste Bott (February 3, 2022, 10:27 AM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's Workers' Compensation Act doesn't preempt claims for statutory damages under Illinois' biometric privacy law, obliterating a defense routinely invoked by employers and finally providing clarity for a flood of paused lawsuits to now proceed against companies. The Illinois Supreme Court ruled 7-0 Thursday that the state's workers' compensation law doesn't preempt claims under its biometric privacy law. (Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) The high court's 7-0 ruling has been long awaited by businesses and attorneys in employment and privacy practices, who face a dizzying growth of lawsuits under the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act,...

