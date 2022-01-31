Cosby Tells Justices Reviving Pa. Suit Would Not Be Fair

By Dave Simpson (January 31, 2022, 10:49 PM EST) -- Bill Cosby asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to revive a sexual assault conviction that was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, arguing Monday that as a matter of "fundamental fairness" an apparent promise by a previous district attorney not to prosecute the disgraced comedian should be enforced. Cosby said that the revival bid from the district attorney who prosecuted him distorts the Keystone State high court's ruling and the nature of the promise from the prior district attorney, who allegedly promised not to bring sexual assault charges. Cosby said that the bid by current District Attorney Kevin Steele incorrectly frames...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS