Telemundo Hid Evidence In Sex Harassment Suit, Worker Says

By Carolina Bolado (February 1, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A former advertising saleswoman who sued Telemundo for allegedly retaliating against her for objecting to sexual harassment asked a Florida federal judge Monday to sanction the network after a hearing revealed that it misrepresented when it learned about certain evidence and withheld other evidence from the court. Matilde Santana asked the court to award her the fees and costs she spent on defending against Telemundo's motion to dismiss and to strike the motion to dismiss after a hearing last month revealed that the network and its attorneys had misrepresented when they learned about a text that Santana's husband Dominick Cicale had sent...

