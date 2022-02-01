Real Estate Rumors: Triarch, Empire State Realty, Bridge

By Andrew McIntyre (February 1, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Florida real estate firm David Associates has purchased two West Palm Beach, Florida, office buildings for $29.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 655 and 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., which have a combined 185,650 square feet of space, and the seller is Triarch Capital Group, according to the report. Empire State Realty Trust has leased space at 10 Union Square East in New York to a pair of tenants, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. AT&T Mobility is taking 3,077 square feet at the building and Subway has inked a deal to lease 600 square feet there,...

