Volvo Fired Army Vet Over Frequent Military Leave, Jury Hears

By Celeste Bott (February 1, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- A U.S. Army reservist who is a former Volvo employee told an Illinois federal jury Tuesday that the carmaker wrongfully terminated her out of frustration over her military service and the absences it required, and applied its attendance policies in a discriminatory way to single her out for discipline. LuzMaria Arroyo, who worked at the company's Joliet facility before being fired in 2011, is again trying to hold Volvo Group North America LLC liable for violating the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which prohibits employers from discriminating against past and present members of the uniformed services. Following an initial...

