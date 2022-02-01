Ga. Atty Suspended 6 Months For Mishandling Client Cases

By Jonathan Capriel (February 1, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended an Atlanta-based personal injury and family law attorney for six months after he admitted to mishandling two client matters, ruling in favor of a lighter penalty because he had dealt with false allegations of sexual assault. Anthony O. Van Johnson of Anthony Overton Van Johnson & Associates PC had admitted to the wrongdoing, which included withholding client settlement funds and failing to file court documents. He's reimbursed the clients his fees, the court said in accepting his petition for voluntary suspension. He may apply for reinstatement at the end of the six-month period....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS