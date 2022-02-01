Feds Seek To Ground Suit Over $50M Airport Expansion

By Morgan Conley (February 1, 2022, 1:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Federal Aviation Administration want an Illinois federal court to drop them from conservationists' suit challenging a Chicago-area airport's $50 million expansion project, arguing the claims regarding federal approvals were brought in the wrong venue. In a motion to dismiss Monday, DOI and the U.S. Department of Transportation's FAA urged an Illinois federal court to release them from litigation alleging they and the Chicago Rockford International Airport violated the National Environmental Policy Act by moving forward with an airport expansion project that would allegedly destroy the Bell Bowl Prairie. The federal agencies argued the...

