Engineer Tells Justices Union Pacific Can't Slip Negligence

By Linda Chiem (February 1, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- A locomotive engineer told the U.S. Supreme Court that Union Pacific Railroad Co. cannot narrow what it means for a train to be "in use" in order to escape liability for injuries he sustained after he slipped and fell while preparing a train to depart an Illinois rail yard. Bradley LeDure laid out his arguments in a court brief Monday seeking to revive his negligence suit against the railroad giant. LeDure contends that a Seventh Circuit panel erroneously relied on three things when it ruled in favor of Union Pacific in June 2020: that the locomotive was stationary, that it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS