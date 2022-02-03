Feds Say Ute Tribe's Trespass Claim Is Invalid

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 3, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged a D.C. federal court to reconsider a decision in December to keep the Ute Indian Tribe's trespass claim intact in a lawsuit alleging the government mismanaged tribal land. In a motion for partial reconsideration filed on Monday, the federal government said the court should dismiss the Ute Indian Tribe's trespass claim, arguing that, because a judge in a December ruling had interpreted the claim as a request to adjudicate title to the lands, then hearing the claim would not comply with the Quiet Title Act. "Here, should the court allow the tribe to proceed on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS